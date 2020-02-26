Silver alert discontinued for 70-year-old San Marcos man

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) - The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the silver alert for 70-year-old Larry Glenn Gooch has been discontinued.

-------

SAN MARCOS, TX - A Silver alert is in effect for a missing man out of San Marcos.

70-year-old Larry Glenn Gooch was last seen at 9:15AM, on February 26 at 1301 Wonder World Dr., San Marcos, Texas, driving a gold, 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas license plate 3NRHS.

The San Marcos Police Department say he is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

He is described as a white male, height 5’ 4”, weight 180 lbs, white hair, blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his chest and upper left arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call San Marcos Police Department at 512-754-2208.