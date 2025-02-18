Sinkhole at South Padre Island repaired, road reopens
A broken drain pipe caused a one-foot wide sinkhole at South Padre Island that led to traffic delays, according to a Facebook post from the city.
The sinkhole was located at the 1300 block of Padre Boulevard and caused "significant traffic delays" on the northbound lanes; those lanes have since reopened.
The city said the sinkhole was reported by road work crews at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Laguna Madre Water District and the city collaborated to fix the issue.
Repairs on the broken drain pipe have been completed.
