Sinkhole in Combes complicates water, sewer line repair following March floods

A 20-foot wide sinkhole is causing a lot of problems in Combes; it formed after the March storm.

"This is a very dangerous situation, one for the repairs to happen because we're sitting on a table of water," Combes Mayor Silvestre Garcia said.

The sinkhole is located off Business 77 and city leaders say the hole already broke a water and sewer line.

The March flood and an underground water table made a large mark on Nita Street off on Business 77, a sinkhole popped-up in April.

"Everybody's still buying water, and they're telling us not to use the water," business owner Miguel Flores said.

Flores and nearly everyone in Combes has had to boil their water after the sinkhole broke a water and sewer line on April 16.

Garcia says the constant need to suck out water from the water table is what makes this repair job complex.

"The water table has to brought down to about 20 to 22 feet," Garcia said.

That has to happen before the city can begin to replace a sewer and water line that was 17-feet deep. An excavator was removing dirt while several small wells 'de-water' the sinkhole.

The city expects the hole to be covered by June 1.

The drinking water on the Northside of town also needs to have enough chlorine in order for the boil water notice to be lifted across the city.