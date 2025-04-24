Sister Norma Pimentel headed to Rome to attend Pope's funeral

Channel 5 News learned Executive Director of Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley Sister Norma Pimentel is headed to Rome to pay her respects.

Sister Norma has had close ties to the Pope for several years. Most notably in 2015 when the Pope asked to meet Sister Norma during a special ABC News interview.

Public viewings continue for Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica. Thousands lined up to bid farewell to the late pontiff.

Channel 5 News also confirmed Sister Norma and a few others from the Valley will attend Saturday's funeral.