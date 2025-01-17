Six-year-old boy dies in major accident in Rio Grande City

A six-year-old boy died following a major accident in Rio Grande City on Friday at around 7:30 a.m., according to Interim Police Chief Jose Solis Jr.

Solis said the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and FM 3167 and involved a 2017 Ford Escape and a 2011 Land Rover.

The six-year-old boy was a passenger in the Ford Escape and was transported to Starr County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Solis.

Specific details on what caused the accident were not provided. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.