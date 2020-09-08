Slumping Astros look to stop 5-game slide against Athletics

Houston Astros (21-20, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (24-14, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Athletics are 18-8 against opponents from the AL West. Oakland is slugging .406 as a unit. Matt Chapman leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Astros have gone 14-12 against division opponents. Houston's lineup has 49 home runs this season, Kyle Tucker leads them with eight homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman is second on the Athletics with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .529.

Tucker leads the Astros with 22 extra base hits and 37 RBIs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Marcus Semien: (side), Matt Chapman: (undisclosed).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (neck), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Josh Reddick: (right elbow), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring), Jose Altuve: (knee).

