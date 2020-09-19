Small business owner who didn't qualify for coronavirus aid finds ways to survive and thrive

The federal government spent more than $2 trillion on coronavirus relief programs.

Not all business owners, though, qualified for federal assistance.

"I couldn't even apply because the relief funding doesn't consider up-and-coming businesses," said Eliza Garza, the owner of Beachside Snow Cones on South Padre Island.

Garza adjusted and survived the pandemic, but she wants lawmakers to consider new businesses for any future coronavirus relief programs.

