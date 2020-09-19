Small business owner who didn't qualify for coronavirus aid finds ways to survive and thrive
The federal government spent more than $2 trillion on coronavirus relief programs.
Not all business owners, though, qualified for federal assistance.
"I couldn't even apply because the relief funding doesn't consider up-and-coming businesses," said Eliza Garza, the owner of Beachside Snow Cones on South Padre Island.
Garza adjusted and survived the pandemic, but she wants lawmakers to consider new businesses for any future coronavirus relief programs.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency offers assistance to people affected by COVID-19
-
South Padre Island prepares for Tropical Storm Beta
-
Small business owner who didn't qualify for coronavirus aid finds ways to...
-
A teenager and a 6-year-old die in crash in Hidalgo County
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: American First Aid