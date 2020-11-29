Small Business Saturday provides boost to local retailers after tough year

Trunk Full of Junk bills itself as the place to find all things antique, chic and unique.

It's been a tough year for the store, which is struggling to keep the doors open.

"From November to January, that's our normal busy time — season, as you would call it," said Sonia West, the owner of Trunk Full of Junk, 109 W. Jackson Ave. in Harlingen. "And right now it's just, I don't know, it's very different. It's scary."

Black Friday was slow.

"I was very concerned for my business," West said. "Because we came here early, we set up early. And we expected a whole lot of people to come in and shop locally. But it just didn't happen."

Small Business Saturday went better.

Foot traffic and sales increased. It may be enough to keep West going.

Watch the video for the full story.