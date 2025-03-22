Small Donna business damaged in car crash
A car crash caused damage to a small business in Donna on Saturday.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Val Verde Road and Old U.S. 83. Video obtained by Channel 5 News showed a damaged vehicle being picked up while crews were cleaning the road.
Channel 5 News has reached out to the Donna police chief for more details.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
