Small Donna business damaged in car crash
3 hours 26 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, March 22 2025 Mar 22, 2025 March 22, 2025 6:56 PM March 22, 2025 in News - Local

A car crash caused damage to a small business in Donna on Saturday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Val Verde Road and Old U.S. 83. Video obtained by Channel 5 News showed a damaged vehicle being picked up while crews were cleaning the road.

Channel 5 News has reached out to the Donna police chief for more details.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

