Small format IKEA store to open in Pharr
IKEA U.S. has announced they are opening a small format store in Pharr.
According to a news release, IKEA Rio Grande Valley is set to open in the fall and will be the 12th store in Texas. It will be at the Pharr Town Center, located at 500 North Jackson Road.
The store will be one level and span approximately 44,000 square feet, according to the news release. Customers will be able to select from 1,600 items in store and online with store pickup or home delivery.
The store will also feature the "Swedish Bite concept" with hot and cold food options, according to the news release.
More News
News Video
-
Escobares residents calling for city to address drainage issues
-
State rests in trial of man accused of killing Cameron County deputy...
-
Parents protest outside IDEA Edinburg Academy following bullying incident
-
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
-
Small format IKEA store to open in Pharr
Sports Video
-
Rio Grande City extends winning streak to 15 with win over Mission
-
Nikki Rowe comes back from early deficit to defeat takes down Edinburg...
-
UTRGV falls 11-4 in road battle to #1 Texas
-
Former Los Fresnos star overcomes battles with injury to shine with UTRGV
-
UTRGV men's basketball star transfers to UNLV