Small format IKEA store to open in Pharr

IKEA U.S. has announced they are opening a small format store in Pharr.

According to a news release, IKEA Rio Grande Valley is set to open in the fall and will be the 12th store in Texas. It will be at the Pharr Town Center, located at 500 North Jackson Road.

The store will be one level and span approximately 44,000 square feet, according to the news release. Customers will be able to select from 1,600 items in store and online with store pickup or home delivery.

The store will also feature the "Swedish Bite concept" with hot and cold food options, according to the news release.