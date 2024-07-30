Smart Living: Safety tips when lightning strikes

Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year.

It can strike someone as far as 10 miles away. The odds of being struck are one in 15,000.

There are several different ways a person can be hurt by lightning.

First the direct strike, then, a side flash.

Also, anyone outside is a potential victim of ground current that can travel through metal and even garage floors. Plus, if you touch something that's been struck, you can get hurt.

When you hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building or a hard-topped vehicle.

Do not take shelter under trees or partially open structures like patios, garages, or sheds.

Avoid showering, washing dishes or any other water-related activities during thunderstorms since lighting can travel through plumbing.

People should also be wary of metal wires. This includes anything that plugs into an electrical outlet, water faucets and showers, windows and doors.

If you do find yourself in an unsafe situation, crouch on the ground with your weight on the balls of the feet, your feet together, your head lowered and ears covered. Never lie flat on the ground.

Most importantly, remember, when it roars, go indoors.

Another tip, follow the 30-30 rule. If the time between seeing lightning and hearing thunder is 30 seconds or less, seek shelter.

Stay indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.