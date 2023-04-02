Smoke alarms installed in McAllen homes through the McAllen Fire Department, American Red Cross

The American Red Cross and the McAllen Fire Department partnered up on Saturday to install smoke alarms to about 100 homes in McAllen.

The joint initiative is called Sound The Alarm, where dozens of volunteers gathered to help to install the smoke alarms.

Rosa Maya was one of the homeowners who got smoke detectors installed in her home. She says having one would have helped prevent a fire there in the past.

"We don't take the time to do it even though we know we have to," Maya said. "We don't have the time to do it, a lot of people don't make the time to install them, this will help. [About six months ago] my house burned on fire and I didn't know about it."

After the smoke detectors were installed, the homeowners were given a safety checklist and a home fire escape plan.

The McAllen Fire Department says they hope to continue this type of campaign in the future.

"Even if you don't get a smoke alarm from the Red Cross, check your smoke alarms if you have them already," American Red Cross Director David Luna said. "Change the batteries if necessary, because those smoke alarms can save your life."