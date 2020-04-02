x

Smokers at higher risk of coronavirus-related complications

Thursday, April 02 2020
By: Marisol Villareal

Coronavirus-related deaths largely involve lung failure, among patients, putting people who smoke or vape at a higher risk of complications.

Antonio Degorordo, a pulmonary specialist from the South Texas Health System, says smokers, e-cigarette users and people who vape are at a "high risk" of suffering lung complications such as pneumonia amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Degorordo says there are local resources and medical personnel who are more than willing to help smokers who want to quit.

