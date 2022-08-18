x

Social media post leads to gun scare at La Joya ISD campus

1 day 4 hours 40 minutes ago Tuesday, August 16 2022 Aug 16, 2022 August 16, 2022 10:49 PM August 16, 2022 in News - Local

A notice was sent out to Palmview High School parents after a social media post caused a gun scare Tuesday.

School officials say they were first alerted about a weapon through a social media post.

That weapon turned out to be a toy gun that was confiscated.

The district said disciplinary action will be taken against the students involved.

