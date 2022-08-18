Social media post leads to gun scare at La Joya ISD campus
A notice was sent out to Palmview High School parents after a social media post caused a gun scare Tuesday.
School officials say they were first alerted about a weapon through a social media post.
That weapon turned out to be a toy gun that was confiscated.
The district said disciplinary action will be taken against the students involved.
