Sombrero Festival spotlights local artists and businesses

Sombrero Festival is right around the corner, and they are getting ready to welcome what they anticipate to be thousands of people to the downtown Brownsville area.

"You'll see people with their costumes, you'll see people with their hair all done really pretty with their braids, you'll see flowers, a lot of color,” Sombrero Festival Lupita Vera said.

Sombrero Festival — hosted by a nonprofit organization, features local businesses and artists.

The event happens during Brownsville's Charro Days festivities.

According to Vera, it is a bicultural and multinational event.

"A lot of the sisterhood is there, between Brownsville and Matamoros,” Vera said.

Over 200 volunteers participate in the festival.

Last year on their opening day, they made just over $90,000, money that is given back to the community.

"For this festival, that's the way of giving to the city,” Vera said. “We give scholarships, donations to all these kids from high school, college, nonprofit organizations. They come, they put their work, and Sombrero Festival gives those donations to them."

While every year is different, the festival can expect to see 15,000 to 20,000 people.

"A lot of restaurants will get people from out of town, so this is the place where you want to come if you want to see your family and friends, it's like a fiesta,” Vera said.

But it’s not just restaurants expecting an influx of people.

Erica Casas, owner of La Catrina in downtown Brownsville, says she is ready for the extra foot traffic.

“Charro Days is all about culture and history and so it's something that I've grown up with living in Brownsville, so it's always exciting, an exciting time of year,” Casas said.

Watch the video above for the full report.