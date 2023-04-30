Some Valley school districts announce no class on Monday

Courtesy of MGN Online

The Rio Grande Valley is still dealing with the aftermath of Friday's severe weather, including school districts.

So far, only a few districts have announced that there will be no class on Monday.

Sharyland ISD

Sharyland ISD says they are calling Monday a Student Holiday and students will not need to make up that school day, classes will resume on Tuesday.

In a press release, Sharyland ISD says Advanced Placement, End of Course and STAAR tests that were scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled, and they will notify parents and students when they have assigned new dates.

"We want to assure our families that we will continue to provide updates regarding the status of school operations through our website, email, social media, and other communication channels," Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Maria M. Vidaurri said in a press release.

Sharyland ISD is also providing counseling services to those affected by the severe weather.

La Joya ISD

La Joya ISD posted on their Facebook that though classes are cancelled for Monday, essential service employees may still be required to report to work. They will also monitor conditions and determine whether the school will open on Tuesday.

McAllen ISD

McAllen ISD Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez said in a Facebook post that the entire district will be closed on Monday and will resume on Tuesday.

Gonzalez said the district has been in contact with the Boys and Girls Club of McAllen. They said the club will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for children in Kinder to 5th grade. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided and parents do not have to be members of the Boys and Girls Club to take part in these services.

"Since Saturday, we have had crews cleaning up and assessing damage. We are working hard to ensure all schools are ready for learning on Tuesday, May 2. We appreciate your patience and support during this challenging time," Gonzalez said in the post.

Gonzalez said in the post that all essential workers are to report to work on Monday, and any events schools had for Monday will be rescheduled.

Vanguard Academy Charter School

Vanguard announced schools and offices will be closed on Monday and will resume on Tuesday.

They said Rembrandt Secondary will remain open for students taking the AP Chemistry Exam and Mozart Secondary will remain open for students taking the AP Spanish Exam.

PSJA ISD

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD announced on their Facebook page that classes for Monday have been cancelled and will resume again on Tuesday.

Any state assessments that were scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled, and the district will inform students and staff if any changes this unexpected school cancellation will cause to their academic calendar, according to their Facebook post.

PSJA ISD says their Child Nutrition Department will be offering free curbside breakfast and lunch meals at all eight of their middle schools from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday for current students who must be present when receiving a meal.

"On behalf of our School Board of Trustees and our Administration, we thank you for your continued support and cooperation. The health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority," Interim-Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Elias said in the post.

Please contact your local district to see if classes are cancelled in your area. We will update this article if we get more information about more school closures.