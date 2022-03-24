x

Son of Melissa Lucio asks Cameron County district attorney to revisit her case

1 hour 54 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, March 24 2022 Mar 24, 2022 March 24, 2022 9:50 AM March 24, 2022 in News - Local

The son of a Harlingen woman on death row met with the Cameron County District Attorney Wednesday.

The video, shared on social media, shows Melissa Lucio's son, John, approach Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz to ask him to take another look at his mother’s case.

Melissa Lucio is set to be executed on April 27 after being convicted of the 2007 murder of her two-year-old daughter.

Her attorneys filed for clemency, claiming to have new evidence that proves Lucio was wrongly convicted. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days