Son of POW Korean War veteran awaits proper burial, carries on to honor him

A family in Edinburg is leaning on each other to honor their veteran hero this Memorial Day. He was a prisoner of war for 34 months.

Raymundo Almendarez ranked as a private first class in the Army when he was captured during the Korean War in 1950. His son, Robert, and his family honored his father on Monday.

Robert remembers his father enduring many hardships, but preserved.

Raymundo recently died and was cremated. However, now, his burial is on hold due to virus-related restrictions.

