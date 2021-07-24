South Dakota governor expected in McAllen on Monday

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to arrive in McAllen on Monday.

Gov. Noem will arrive to visit National Guard troops from her state that were deployed to the Rio Grande Valley on a "border security" assignment.

Noem wants a briefing on their efforts in supporting the new task force that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott created last month.

There is currently no word on if Abbott will be here to meet her as he did last Saturday in Del Rio when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was here.