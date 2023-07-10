South Padre Island among the safest beach in Texas to swim

South Padre Island beaches are some of the safest for swimming, according to a recent report.

During the summer, the beach is a go to for families.

"We just saw the beach this morning, and it was really clear and blue," San Antonio resident Tracey Baily said.

Some visitors are from the Rio Grande Valley while others are visiting from other parts of the state, like Ryan Sumner and his family who are visiting from Canton.

"Typically in Texas I think it's the best beach you can get for sure," Sumner said.

He says over the years he's been to four other Texas beaches.

"You can appreciate those things for what they are. Galveston is a little murky, and it gets a bad rep, but you can appreciate it for what it is, but this is a beautiful beach," Sumner said.

According to an annual report issued by the Environment Texas Research and Policy Center, South Padre beaches were found to be one of the safest beaches for swimming in Texas. They looked at data taken at beaches across the state.

Last year, 90 percent of beaches had at least one day when there were unsafe levels of fecal bacteria. Out of 39 test taken at Isla Blanca Park, there were zero days with unsafe levels.

"I would say overall, we're one of the best beaches in the state of Texas as far as the bacteria level," UTRGV School of Earth Environmental and Marine Sciences Dr. Hudson Deyoe said.

Through the universities Texas Beach Water Program, they also measure how much bacteria is in the water.

"We get a few advisories, but not with the frequency in the other areas we already talked about," Dr. Deyoe said.

The report by Environment Texas found that most of these beaches with the high levels were found in the Corpus Christi and Galveston area.

"We know that the reason we have unsafe levels of bacteria at the beaches at times is because in large part of leaks and spills coming from our sewage systems," Environment Texas Executive Director Luke Metzger said.

Metzger says there could be negative side effects from swimming in contaminated water, such as gastrointestinal illness as well as respiratory disease, ear and eye infection and skin rash.

Besides local and federal agencies stepping up to improve water quality, Metzger recommends people to pick up after their pets at beaches, prevent manure pollution and expand on beach testing.