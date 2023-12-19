South Padre Island announces special election for Council Member Place 5

The city of South Padre Island has announced it will hold a special election for Council Member Place 5.

The election comes after the death of councilwoman Eva Jean Dalton; she died on Dec. 1. Dalton held the Council Member Place 5 seat.

Candidate applications for placement on the special election ballot can be filed with the city secretary's office. Those interested in running have until Dec. 27 to file their application.

Filing packets can be picked up at city hall, located at 4601 Padre Boulevard. Election Day is Feb. 3.

For more information, contact City Secretary Angelique Soto at 956-761-8109 or via e-mail at Nsoto@myspi.org.