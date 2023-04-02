x

South Padre Island art gallery celebrating anniversary with new exhibit

2 hours 21 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, April 02 2023 Apr 2, 2023 April 02, 2023 12:53 AM April 02, 2023 in News - Local

The Art Lounge in South Padre Island is celebrating its first anniversary by giving itself flowers.

The flowers are part of the gallerys upcoming exhibit, Bloom, which opens on Saturday, April 8 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The exhibit will feature floral art, live classical music and pastries.

Admission is free. For more information, visit The Art Lounges website.

 

