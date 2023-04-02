South Padre Island art gallery celebrating anniversary with new exhibit

The Art Lounge in South Padre Island is celebrating its first anniversary by giving itself flowers.

The flowers are part of the gallery’s upcoming exhibit, “Bloom,” which opens on Saturday, April 8 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The exhibit will feature floral art, live classical music and pastries.

Admission is free. For more information, visit The Art Lounge’s website.



