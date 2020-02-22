South Padre Island beach cleanup event

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - Plastics and litter are piling up on South Padre Island.

Several organizations are coordinating a cleanup to remove as much trash as possible from a 13 mile stretch.

Refuge Trash Bash is organized by several agencies and organizations, including Cameron County, the Texas General Land Office, Laguna Atascosa Wildlife Refuge and Surfrider Foundation.

This cleanup begins Saturday at 9 at Beach Access 6.

They're going to have vehicles that will help get people off the beach if they get stuck as they plan to clean a 13 mile stretch on the island.

