South Padre Island considering new rules for rental property owners

South Padre Island city leaders are deciding on some possible new rules for rental property owners.

If approved, property owners would be required to have one parking space per bedroom, and two trash cans per property. They'd also have to place a sign inside and outside the rental unit that displays max occupancy, noise, parking and other restrictions.

One rental property manager said he believes those proposed rules could backfire.

"I don't see how passing more ordinances, laws or rules is going to increase rentals here. I just don't see that outcome. If someone can show that to me, I'd be happy to hear them out or learn about that," South Padre Trips Owner Chad Hart said.

The city council will make a decision later this month.