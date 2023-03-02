South Padre Island considering new rules for rental property owners
South Padre Island city leaders are deciding on some possible new rules for rental property owners.
If approved, property owners would be required to have one parking space per bedroom, and two trash cans per property. They'd also have to place a sign inside and outside the rental unit that displays max occupancy, noise, parking and other restrictions.
One rental property manager said he believes those proposed rules could backfire.
"I don't see how passing more ordinances, laws or rules is going to increase rentals here. I just don't see that outcome. If someone can show that to me, I'd be happy to hear them out or learn about that," South Padre Trips Owner Chad Hart said.
The city council will make a decision later this month.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg CISD police investigating after child left behind at school
-
Valley officials meet to discuss ways to decrease illegal border crossings
-
Man charged in connection with road rage incident turned stabbing in Progreso
-
No weapon found after gun scare forces lockdown at Weslaco High School
-
Tesla building new plant near Monterrey
Sports Video
-
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
-
RGV Vipers battle, but fall 109-100 to Long Island Nets
-
UTRGV picks up third win in a row, beat Utah Valley 69-59
-
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals
-
Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships