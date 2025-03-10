South Padre Island Fire Department to increase patrols during spring break

The South Padre Island Fire Department announced plans to increase their patrols for Spring Break.

According to South Padre Island Fire Chief Jim Pigg, firefighter will keep an eye out for any smoke and fires in the area.

Firefighters have also been undergoing preparation calls with hospitals and EMS agencies. They will also use new technology to communicate with medics.

"We have some new software that we're utilizing — Pulsera — that sends information to the hospital,” Pigg said. “So when the medics are in the back of the ambulance treating the patients, they can send the Pulsera and that gives the ambulance or that gives the hospitals time to prepare for what we're bringing into them."

There will also be more police officers patrolling the streets across the Rio Grande Valley.

Officers will be looking out for drunk drivers, and the boost in patrols is scheduled to end on Tuesday, March 25.