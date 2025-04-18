South Padre Island metro service providing free parking at main terminal
Easter Weekend is here and anyone planning on visiting South Padre Island can find free parking at the metro service main terminal.
They have more than 100 spots and from there you can catch a ride to where you need to go.
"Our terminal is located at the foot of the causeway, so as soon as you get on the island you'll see our terminal as soon as you get off. People are able to park at our park-and-ride that we have," SPI Metro Transit Director Jesse Arriaga said.
The island's bus service is free and runs every day from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Routes 1 and 2 from the terminal will go to any of the beach access spots along Gulf Boulevard.
To view live location of all the buses, download the ride systems app by clicking here.
To view all bus routes, click here.
