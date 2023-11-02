South Padre Island partners up with San Antonio Spurs

South Padre Island is now the official island escape for the San Antonio Spurs.

Island officials are calling this partnership a great thing for the Rio Grande Valley.

This deal includes three large digital displays of South Padre Island logos at Frost Bank Arena in San Antonio, as well as some courtside displays and over 500 concourse displays throughout the arena.

"This partnership will give us the ability to tap into their huge database and attract more visitors in the process, not only from San Antonio but all across the great state of Texas," South Padre Island Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Blake Henry said.

The Spurs will also promote SPI in their eight-week sweepstakes for an island getaway during Spring Break 2024.