South Padre Island plans annual 4th of July weekend events

Summer fun is in full swing and South Padre Island has so many activities planned for families and visitors.

Visit South Padre Island Marketing and Communications Specialist Mauricio Cervantes speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the events planned at the island.

It will be a great time for everyone looking for a quick getaway or just wanting to relax.

For more information on the events, click here.