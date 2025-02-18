x

South Padre Island preparing for SPI Market Days

Tuesday, February 18 2025

South Padre Island has a busy weekend planned, they're getting ready for SPI Market Days starting Friday, Feb. 21.

Visit South Padre Island Website and Data Specialist Mauricio Cervantes speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect during the three-day event.

SPI Market Days starts Friday at 9 a.m. at the South Padre Island Convention Center.

For more information, visit their website or checkout their Facebook page.

