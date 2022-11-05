South Padre Island residents protesting renovations to Beach Access #10

South Padre Island residents are fighting to prevent what they say is the destruction of one of the last natural beach accesses

Residents say they hope to preserve Beach Access #10, which has not been developed and essentially remains untouched.

On September 2022, the city approved plans to redevelop the dune by adding parking spaces, a lifted walkway and restrooms.

"It’s halfway in the middle of the Island, so why can't they leave just one last natural spot for people in the city,” SPI resident said. “All the time they come to see wildlife, it's a win for all of us if they keep it that way.”

Residents like Lynn Mauer are asking the city to leave this one access completely natural.

“I think it's really important to have some mother nature here that the kids can see,” Mauer said. “We like to see nature too.

The city says — under Texas law — they will have to restore the dune after construction.

“There are temporary impacts to the dunes, but our overall goal is to make sure that we have a resilient system," shoreline director Kristina Boburka said.

The city has heard the resident’s concerns, but officials said it’s not just their residents they have to take into consideration.

“We serve the local community, our local resident visitors, as well as over 9 million visitors across the causeway every year,” Boburka said. “So these accesses are crucial.

South Padre Island city officials said while they appreciate the beauty of the natural dunes, the renovations isn’t about the aesthetics. Storm surges tend to push through undeveloped accesses more, they said.

The plan is still in its beginning stages.

