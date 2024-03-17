South Padre Island restaurant sees decrease in Spring Break customers

Spring Break always brings in thousands of people to South Padre Island and an increase in business for local restaurants and shops.

But this year, the staple restaurant, Blackbeards' says they've seen a decrease in business and have seen several changes in Spring Break crowds.

Not only are they smaller, they've also noticed it's more families than students, and it's not what it used to be.

"So it does not mean that people aren't here. It's still people coming in the doors, of course, we're still feeding them. But when you compare year to year, we are noticing it's going down a little bit," Blackbeards' General Manager Orlando Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says compared to previous years, they've seen a roughly 15 percent decrease in sales.

