South Padre Island restaurant sees decrease in Spring Break customers
Spring Break always brings in thousands of people to South Padre Island and an increase in business for local restaurants and shops.
But this year, the staple restaurant, Blackbeards' says they've seen a decrease in business and have seen several changes in Spring Break crowds.
Not only are they smaller, they've also noticed it's more families than students, and it's not what it used to be.
"So it does not mean that people aren't here. It's still people coming in the doors, of course, we're still feeding them. But when you compare year to year, we are noticing it's going down a little bit," Blackbeards' General Manager Orlando Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez says compared to previous years, they've seen a roughly 15 percent decrease in sales.
Watch Channel 5 News at 10 p.m. to hear why next week could help even things out.
More News
News Video
-
Valley natives film original movie based on border crossing, cartel life
-
South Padre Island restaurant sees decrease in Spring Break customers
-
DPS identifies victim in deadly Edinburg crash
-
Sunday, March 17, 2024: Late t-storms, temps in the 80s
-
Valley veteran celebrates 49th birthday with new home