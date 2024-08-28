South Padre Island shark bite victim recovering at home in Dallas

A North Texas woman who survived a shark bite on July 4 at South Padre Island is now home.

Tabatha Sullivent is out of a Rio Grande Valley hospital and now back in the Dallas-area.

"Right here, you're looking at kinda where the injury occurred... You can see the red on the back of my leg, that's where they took the skin grabs that they used to apply on my injury side," Sullivent said.

It took seven weeks of surgeries and rehab at DHR Health. Sullivent was using a walker when Channel 5 News spoke to her two weeks ago.

Now, she's got a new goal.

"I'm just thankful that it's going to happen in the near future. That I'll be up on two feet and that I'll be walking again. And we'll have a new normal," Sullivent said. "A lot of people are asking me how are you staying so positive and how are you getting through it, and I think it's just with any trauma you have to find something to look forward to."

Sullivent was one of four people injured by the shark.