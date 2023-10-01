South Texas Better Business Bureau warns of new texting scam

A new online scam is tricking people into giving out their personal information to someone claiming to be the US Postal Service, according to the South Texas office of the Better Business Bureau.

According to Hilda Martinez — president of the South Texas Better Business Bureau office — people are receiving texts from someone who claims to be USPS and saying their package is at a warehouse. A link is then provided for people to put their personal information in before they can pick up the package.

Martinez said links like those are always a red flag.

“Why would you have to fill out that information, if you've received a package and it's waiting there for you, all that information is already on the package,” Martinez said.

Those who get a text or email that doesn’t seem legitimate can contact Martinez’s office at 956-969-1804.