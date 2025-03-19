South Texas College offering free cosmetology services in Mission

Cosmetology students at South Texas College are putting their skills to good use.

They're providing free services to the community, including up dos, pedicures, haircuts, facials and much more. The services are available for all ages.

Faculty with the cosmetology program say this gives students the ability to get hands-on training and develop their soft skills, such as communication.

"A lot of students are young, and they come in and don't know how to talk to people, so this is going to encourage them and build up that confidence for the industry," STC Cosmetology Program Chair Carla Belleza said.

The free services are available Monday through Thursday at STC's Cosmetology Center, located on 1506 East Griffin Parkway in Mission.

To book an appointment, click here.