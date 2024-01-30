South Texas College offering free tax prep services for certain residents
South Texas College is offering free tax prep services in the Mid and Upper Valley as part of their Vita program.
The program offers help to disabled residents and those that make $60,000 or less a year. Services will be offered until early March.
Last year, volunteers helped around 200 people through this tax service.
Offices in Weslaco will open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In McAllen, services will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To make an appointment, click here.
