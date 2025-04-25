South Texas Comic Con kicks off in McAllen

South Texas Comic Con kicked off Friday at the McAllen Convention Center.

Channel 5 News' Bella Michaels spoke with 501st Legion, a world-wide costuming organization that represents the Star Wars genre. The group was at comic con raising funds for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Also in attendance at the event was Elsa native Valiente Rodriguez, a comedian known for his role as Ernie in the George Lopez Show.

South Texas Comic Con will run through Sunday. For more information or tickets, click here.