South Texas Comic Con set for this weekend
South Texas Comic Con is set for this weekend in McAllen.
Celebrities such as Gabriel Iglesias, David Hasselhoff, Juliette Lewis and Richard Dean Anderson are among the guests that attendees can meet at the McAllen Convention Center.
The event starts on Friday, April 25 and ends on Sunday, April 27.
