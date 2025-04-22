x

South Texas Comic Con set for this weekend

Tuesday, April 22 2025

South Texas Comic Con is set for this weekend in McAllen.

Celebrities such as Gabriel Iglesias, David Hasselhoff, Juliette Lewis and Richard Dean Anderson are among the guests that attendees can meet at the McAllen Convention Center.

The event starts on Friday, April 25 and ends on Sunday, April 27.

