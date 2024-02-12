South Texas Emergency Care Foundation holding 3rd annual Save a Life event
The South Texas Emergency Care Foundation will hold their third annual Save a Life event in Harlingen.
Those attending the free event will learn how to perform CPR, stop the bleed, and use narcan to reverse a suspected overdose.
The South Texas Emergency Care Foundation is partnering with the Harlingen fire and police departments to hold the event.
The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Harlingen convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Woman unintentionally drives car into fountain at McAllen Convention Center
-
Photographer's Perspective: Setting up camera shots for court coverage
-
Monday, Feb. 12, 2024: Windy, cooler, temps in the 70s
-
Harlingen police investigate fatal pedestrian-involved hit-and-run
-
PVAS on the lookout for stray dogs on the loose after being...
Sports Video
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M