South Texas Emergency Care Foundation holding 3rd annual Save a Life event

The South Texas Emergency Care Foundation will hold their third annual Save a Life event in Harlingen.

Those attending the free event will learn how to perform CPR, stop the bleed, and use narcan to reverse a suspected overdose.

The South Texas Emergency Care Foundation is partnering with the Harlingen fire and police departments to hold the event.

The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Harlingen convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.