South Texas Health System announces new interactive gaming wall

A new form of therapy is offering a unique space to encourage physical activity while incorporating mental health treatment, according to South Texas Health System.

South Texas Health System Behavioral launched its new interactive gaming wall, the Lü Interactive Playground, according to a news release. The immersive, audio and visual system is helping transform the facility’s gym into an environment that delivers “a unique multisensory experience for patients.”

The Lü Interactive Playground features different active and immersive games and activities for participants of all ages to play in an educational environment that’s physically, socially and emotionally engaging.

“This technology is part of the various tools and techniques utilized by STHS Behavioral staff to help patients work through emotional, behavioral and physical issues,” STHS Behavioral Chief Executive Officer Jessica Becker said. “The Lü Interactive Playground is an incredible technological advancement that helps stimulate the body and mind in a fun and engaging way while promoting positive social-emotional development, reducing stress and encouraging physical activity.”

The new system will be used to help conduct patient therapy at the facility. Staff members lead attendees through various interactive games to demonstrate how the system encourages teamwork, communication and cooperation.

The gaming wall also fosters essential social skills, and helps improve cognitive function, the release added.

The interactive gaming was purchased with funds donated to STHS Behavioral by the Auxiliary to South Texas Health System, the healthcare system’s non-profit arm.