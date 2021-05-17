South Texas Health System Behavioral names new CEO

Photo credit: STHS Behavioral

South Texas Health System Behavioral on Monday announced its new CEO as Sharon Pendlebury.

Pendlebury will lead the facility’s staff in treating behavioral patients in the Rio Grande Valley and the surrounding areas.

The facility, which has been in operation for more than 30 years, offers behavioral health services for children, adolescents, adults and seniors, according to a news release.

“It is a privilege to have been invited to join STHS Behavioral and get the opportunity to work closely with leaders in the Rio Grande Valley community to strengthen our efforts to ensure people can access the behavioral healthcare they need,” Pendlebury said in the news release. “I am so looking forward to the opportunity to be a part of the expansion of behavioral health services alongside our hospital system and community partners to ensure timely, affordable access to behavioral healthcare for all.”

STHS Behavioral is the largest inpatient program in South Texas.