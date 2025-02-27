South Texas Health System Children's hospital receives donation from Spirit Halloween

Children spending time at the hospital will have some help taking their minds off treatments.

Spirit Halloween presented a check for $56,948 to South Texas Health System Children's hospital.

"The big thing about Spirit of Children is making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. So our money goes directly to the Child Life Development Department in each of our partner hospitals," Spirit Halloween spokesperson Whitney Thompson said.

RELATED STORY: Spirit Halloween raising funds for STHS Children's hospital in Edinburg

Rio Grande Valley stores raised money through in-store donations from customers. Those funds go towards paying for entertainment for the kids.

"Our kids, whenever they come, it's always a nerve wracking time, and there's a lot of stress and anxiety that they experience. And so with these funds, we're able to do recreational activities with them, whether it's coloring books or whether it's other toys and exciting activities for them to do," STHS Children's CEO Lance Ames said.

In the last five years, Spirit Halloween has raised $260,000 for hospitals through the Spirit of Children program.