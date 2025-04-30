South Texas Health System encouraging women to get their mammograms in new campaign

For the month of May, South Texas Health System facilities will provide mammograms and bone density screenings at a reduced price.

As part of Cinco de Mammo at South Texas Health System, 2D and 3D digital mammograms will be available at $100 and $155, respectively.

Bone density screenings will be available for $155.

The screenings must be booked by Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Click here for more information.

Watch the video above for the full story.