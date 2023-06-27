x

South Texas Health System Heart hospital expanding

4 hours 16 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, June 27 2023 Jun 27, 2023 June 27, 2023 1:58 PM June 27, 2023 in News - Local
By: Brenda Villa

A hospital in McAllen is expanding to meet the needs of patients.

South Texas Health System Heart, a cardiovascular disease hospital, said their emergency department is doubling the amount of beds and adding two nurses on staff.

Nurse director Joseph Barry said they’ve seen a 10% increase in patients this year, triggering the expansion.

Barry added that the added space and staff will also help speed up wait times.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days