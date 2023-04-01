South Texas Health System holding free diabetes symposium in McAllen

One in every 10 people in the U.S. have diabetes, but the numbers are believed to be even higher here in the Rio Grande Valley.

You can do your part in preventing and managing this by making healthier lifestyle choices, and a good way to start could be attending South Texas Health System's free symposium.

The event is being held in McAllen Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Texas College Nursing & Allied Health Campus — located at 1901 S. McColl Rd.

STHS Assistant Director of Marketing and PR Tom Castañeda speaks to Channel 5 News about the free event.

Watch the video above for the full story.