South Texas Health System holding hiring event in Edinburg

South Texas Health System is holding a job fair event at its regional operations center in Edinburg on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.

The event is looking to bring back health care professionals who have left to assist other hospitals during the pandemic.

The hospital is hoping the hiring event will fill missing spots for medical professionals such as nurses, CNA’s, laboratory technicians and radiology professionals.

For those who may have started out in the Valley but had to leave, Lance Ames, the CEO of South Texas Health System, says they are welcoming you back.

"We welcome back anyone who's left and gone abroad and gotten just a wonderful experience,” Ames said. “There are so many parts of the country that we've had nurses go to support other communities in need but they have the opportunity to bring back so much knowledge."

If you do not have a medical background there are still jobs available.