South Texas Health System in Edinburg to host Children's Christmas Posada
The South Texas Health System Children's in Edinburg will be hosting the Children's Christmas Posada on Friday, Dec. 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
STHS spokesperson Tom Castaneda gives more details about what people can expect at the event.
