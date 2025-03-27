South Texas Health System McAllen reports ‘minor flooding’ issues
Issues with a storm water drain has caused "minor flooding" as rainwater spills into areas of South Texas Health System McAllen, a spokesperson with the hospital system said.
Incoming walk-in and ambulance patients are being temporarily diverted to other nearby hospitals, a news release stated.
The flooding issues come as severe weather makes its way across the Rio Grande Valley.
RELATED STORY: Severe weather moves across the Valley
For safety reasons, visitation of patients has been temporarily suspended. While some areas of the hospital are restricted due to maintenance issues, the hospital remains open with patient care continuing as normal, the release added.
“STHS McAllen is working swiftly to resolve the issue, and patient safety remains our top priority,” the news release said. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”
More News
News Video
-
Severe weather moves across the Valley, over 11,000 power outages reported
-
TxDOT meeting on State Highway 4 widening project set for Thursday
-
Rio Hondo neighborhood streets flooded following rain
-
Thursday, March 27, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
-
Brownsville mayor highlights accomplishments in latest State of the City Address
Sports Video
-
Three Los Fresnos athletes sign letter of intent
-
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
PSJA's Jayden James signs with Texas A&M Kingsville
-
Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third...