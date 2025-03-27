South Texas Health System McAllen reports ‘minor flooding’ issues

KRGV file photo.

Issues with a storm water drain has caused "minor flooding" as rainwater spills into areas of South Texas Health System McAllen, a spokesperson with the hospital system said.

Incoming walk-in and ambulance patients are being temporarily diverted to other nearby hospitals, a news release stated.

The flooding issues come as severe weather makes its way across the Rio Grande Valley.

For safety reasons, visitation of patients has been temporarily suspended. While some areas of the hospital are restricted due to maintenance issues, the hospital remains open with patient care continuing as normal, the release added.

“STHS McAllen is working swiftly to resolve the issue, and patient safety remains our top priority,” the news release said. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”