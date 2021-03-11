South Texas Health System receives first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Photo credit: MGN online

South Texas Health System received 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

Five hundred doses were allotted to the McAllen location and 400 doses were allotted the Edinburg location, according to a news release.

STHS began immunizing healthcare workers and first responders at the McAllen location on Thursday, and will continue to vaccination efforts on Friday, March 12.

The Edinburg location will vaccinate community healthcare workers onsite on Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 6.

Qualified healthcare workers and first responders may call the STHS Reserve Line at 956-388-2190 to schedule an appointment. Recipients will be required to show proof of eligibility to receive the vaccine.

STHS is expecting more shipments of the J&J vaccine in the coming weeks, the news release stated.