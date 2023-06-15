South Texas Health System welcomes first emotional support animal for patients

South Texas Health System welcomed Oslo, their first emotional support animal.

Oslo was trained for a year and a half to interact with people of all ages.

His handler says Oslo’s gentle nature makes him an ideal emotional support dog.

“He's welcomed with open arms, everybody loves him,” Andrea Saenz said. “He loves to be cuddled, and yeah, he has a permanent smile painted across his face."

Oslo visits STHS hospitals every Wednesday and Thursday.