South Texas Health Systems lowers prices of mammograms during the month of May

South Texas Health System is making it easier and more affordable for women to get a mammogram.

It's recommended that women over 40 years old get screened every year, the earlier you catch breast cancer, the better.

Around nine percent of new breast cancer cases are found in women younger than 45 years old. Some risk factors include a family history of breast cancer, obesity and diabetes.

Doctors say many women show no signs. Some symptoms to look out for are lumps on your breasts, changes in

shape in only one of your breasts or a sudden change in your breast size.

Health experts say mammograms can often detect lumps two or three years before they start forming.

"Between the ages of 40 and 44 it's recommended that you can go and get a mammogram every year, between the ages of 45 and 54 you should be getting a mammogram every year, and then between the ages of 55 and up you should be getting a mammogram very 2 years," South Texas Health System Director of Marketing Tom Castaneda said.

Starting in May, STHS will be offering 2D mammograms for $100 and 3D mammograms for $155.

Every Monday, starting May 6, all STHS centers will host a Cinco De Mammo Monday. Patients will get a chance to learn more about the disease that affects hundreds of women a year.

Doctors recommended signing up early because spaces fill up fast.

For more information or to register for one of their events, click here.